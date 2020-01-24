      Weather Alert

Australia tries to recover bodies of 3 from US wildfire crew

Jan 24, 2020 @ 12:17pm

SYDNEY (AP) – Investigators say the tanker plane that crashed and killed its three American crew members as they fought wildfires in Australia had just dropped liquid to suppress the flames. The crew members from Montana, Arizona and Florida were identified by their Canadian employer. The deaths came during an unprecedented wildfire season that has left a large swath of destruction in Australia’s southeast. More than 30 people have died, including three Australian volunteer firefighters. Authorities say a team is working to recover the U.S. crew’s bodies but faces flames and potential hazards like aviation fuel.

#Trending
CRAZY Video of the McKinley Fire.
Traffic Cams
Alaska’s Morning Show onDemand
Kayakers Lucky to Survive their trip to Spencer Glacier
News from KFQD