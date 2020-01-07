Authorities end search for Sitka man missing on kayak trip
SITKA, Alaska (AP) – Alaska State Troopers say a search has ended for a man missing on a kayak trip out of Sitka. Thirty-six-year-old Kale Pastel left around 5 a.m. Sunday from Eliason Harbor on a paddling trip to Birdsnest Bay. He did not return and was reported missing. The Coast Guard searched by helicopter and boat on Sunday. A witness later Sunday morning spotted Pastel’s kayak overturned and adrift in Eastern Channel and towed it to Cannon Island. Searchers on Monday again looked for Pastel but suspended the search shortly before 3:30 p.m. Troopers say Pastel’s next of kin has been notified that the search ended.