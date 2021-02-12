Authorities identify 2 people killed in Alaska plane crash
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska State Troopers have identified two people killed in last week’s crash of a small plane in Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve. Authorities say 45-year-old pilot Christopher Maize of Anchorage and Glennallen and 36-year-old Andrew Broders of Washington state died in the Feb. 4 crash. The Alaska Rescue Coordination Center was notified just before noon when an emergency locator transmitter was activated in the Cessna 185. Authorities say the single-engine propeller plane operated by Copper Valley Air Service was flying from Gulkana to McCarthy when it fell in a remote, forested area about 13 miles northeast of Chitina.