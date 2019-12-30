Authorities say Alaska officer kills chain-wielding man
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) –
Authorities say an officer has killed a man who was swinging a chain and making threats in Juneau early Sunday. The Juneau Police Department says the officer fatally shot 34-year-old Kelly Michael Stephens in the chest after midnight. Authorities say he died at a hospital after the officer responded to a report of a disturbance and a shot fired near an apartment complex. Authorities say the man had been swinging the chain, threatening to kill the officer and ignoring commands to stop. They say the officer had also responded to a report hours earlier of a suspect who swung a chain at a man near a store and threatened to kill him.