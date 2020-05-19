Automakers help restart US industry as globe reopens further
By COLLEEN LONG, TOM KRISHER and MIKE HOUSEHOLDER Associated Press
WARREN, Mich. (AP) — More than 130,000 autoworkers have returned to factories across the U.S. in one of the biggest steps yet to restart American industry. It came Monday as an experimental vaccine against the coronavirus showed encouraging results in an extremely small and preliminary study. Overall, new cases of the coronavirus in the U.S. are declining slightly, though infectious disease specialists worried about spikes as states loosen restrictions. Automakers reopening dozens of factories had screening procedures in place. No one was immediately cranking out vehicles, because it will take time to get the plants restarted. But workers appeared reassured by the precautions.