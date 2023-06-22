KWHL KWHL Logo

Ava Max Assaulted On Stage In L.A.

June 22, 2023 2:36AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

Can we please stop assaulting pop stars on stage??? Days after Bebe Rexha was hit by a cell phone while performing, Ava Max was assaulted when a man hopped up on stage.  She tweeted, “He slapped me so hard that he scratched the inside of my eye,” “He’s never coming to a show again.”

In video, you can see a man getting hauled off stage by Max’s security. Max briefly holds her hand up to her face while she twirls, but continues on with the show before leaving the stage in the middle of the set.

