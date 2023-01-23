KWHL KWHL Logo

“Avatar: The Way of Water” Is Sixth Biggest Movie Ever

January 23, 2023 6:24AM AKST
Share
“Avatar: The Way of Water” Is Sixth Biggest Movie Ever

With another weekend winning at the box office earning another $20 million, Avatar: The Way of Water is now a domestic total of $598 million. That’s good enough for the 13th-highest grossing domestic release in history behind Incredibles 2 ($608 million), Star Wars: The Last Jedi ($620 million) and The Avengers ($623 million), but it’s still going.

The Way of Water has taken in $2.02 billon worldwide, making it the sixth movie to pass $2 billion. It has now passed up Spider-Man: No Way Home ($1.91 billion) as the sixth-highest grossing release of all time.  Avengers: Infinity War is currently the fifth-biggest with $2.04 billion.

Recently Played

Crazy TrainOzzy Osbourne|
10:41am
LifelineBad Wolves|
10:38am
Hunger StrikeTemple Of The Dog|
10:29am
And So It Went (ft. Tom Morello)The Pretty Reckless|
10:25am
Best Of YouFoo Fighters|
10:20am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

The most popular sex positions in Alaska
2

Lisa Marie Presley Dies Suddenly At 54
3

Alaska Supreme Court to hear arguments in residency case
4

Jamie Lee Curtis Slammed For Creepy Artwork In Her House
5

FEMA fires group for nonsensical Alaska Native translations