Axl Rose, Alanis Morissette Perform At Lisa Marie Presley’s Memorial

January 23, 2023 6:27AM AKST
Family and famous friends gathered at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee Sunday for a live-streamed memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley. Axl Rose spoke and performed a solo piano version of “November Rain”, while Alanis Morissette performed “Rest”. Billy Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins performed an acoustic “To Sheila”.

Her mother, Priscilla Presley, shared an emotional poem. Her daughter’s husband read a letter on her behalf, and revealed she’s a mom.

See the entire service here.

