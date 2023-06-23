Baby Delivered By Fire Department Is Now Their Intern

OT Harris is 18 and just got an internship at his local fire department when he learned he had a history with them.

Eighteen years ago on New Year’s Day, Lateshia Hall went into labor at her mother’s house two days before her scheduled induction. Her labor started when she got up in the middle of the night to use the bathroom. Her mother called 911 the Knoxville Fire Department responded as OT’s head was out.

Fast forward 18 years later and OT was accepted into Knoxville’s “Summer in the City Intern Program.” On OT’s first day of work, he was chit chatting with a firefighter who figured out their connection. Mark Wilbanks is the assistant fire chief and a paramedic who is OT’s summer mentor, and remembers the birth.

How cool is that??