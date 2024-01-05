KWHL KWHL Logo

Baby First To Have Partial Heart Transplant Now A Thriving Toddler

January 5, 2024 8:17AM AKST
Share
Source: YouTube

“This was truly uncharted territory.”

That according to Dr. Joseph Turek at Duke Children’s Hospital who pulled off a first-of-its-kind partial heart surgery replacing arteries and valves in little Owen Monroe, who at the time was 17 days old. Within hours of birth, Owen was in stage 4 heart failure and was out of options. Mom asked doctors how many times they had done the procedure, and the reply was 5 piglets!

The success of Owen’s procedure has paved the way for 10 other babies to have it and hopefully have the same success. Doctors also hope there will be no other surgeries required as Owen continues to grow.

Recently Played

Lips Of An AngelHinder
3:14am
The Kids Arent AlrightOffspring
3:10am
MattelAvenged Sevenfold
3:05am
The Diary Of JaneBreaking Benjamin
3:02am
FaintLinkin Park
2:59am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift’s Romance Like A Hallmark Movie?
2

Social Media’s Most Viral Trends of 2023
3

Why Rachel McAdams Wasn’t In The Walmart “Mean Girls” Commercials