KWHL KWHL Logo

Baby Left In Florida’s First Safe Haven Baby Box Finds A Home

June 23, 2023 6:58AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

 The first newborn discovered inside Florida’s initial Safe Haven Baby Box has found a permanent home with someone very special.

Little Zoey’s rescuer and his wife had been trying for years to start a family, so when they found her…it was life changing. They rushed her to the hospital to check her out…and two days later, they went home with her and started the adoption process. 

There was a press conference about it because they wanted to somehow let the the birth mom know that she is safe, happy, and very loved.” Zoey officially became their daughter in April! 

Recently Played

Soul On FireGodsmack
11:58pm
Ill Stick AroundFoo Fighters
11:46pm
Need A FavorJelly Roll
11:43pm
Dr FeelgoodMotley Crue
11:39pm
DriveIncubus
11:35pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Did Aliens Land In This Las Vegas Backyard?
2

Tom Holland Will NEVER Do Another ‘Lip Sync Battle’
3

A Very Special Ironman Duo Get The Surprise Of a Lifetime
4

What Dads REALLY Want For Father’s Day
5

Tik Tok Musician Posted 990 Consecutive Videos And Got To Play With Weezer