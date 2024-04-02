KWHL KWHL Logo

Backstreet Boys Have Re-Recorded Their Biggest Hits And Personal Faves

April 2, 2024 7:27AM AKDT
AJ McLean is taking time during the Backstreet Boys year off to tour with *NSYNC’s Joey Fatone where they perform each band’s hits. But he also dropped a little fun fact that BSB has already re-recorded their biggest hits and their personal faves. It’s an album of 13 tracks that was actually supposed to drop for their 25th anniversary.

He has no idea when it will be released as the band nears their 31st anniversary, but he says they want the world to hear it.

