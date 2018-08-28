ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Seven people who are considered dead by the state of Alaska asked for absentee ballots for a contested state House race in last week’s primary election. Two others told election officials they didn’t vote, even though state had absentee ballots in their names.

Those were among the irregularities involving House District 15 in Anchorage, where three votes separate the two candidates.

Aaron Weaver holds a narrow lead over fellow Republican Rep. Gabrielle LeDoux, who was targeted by the state GOP as a turncoat for caucusing with the Democrats.

The state plans to count about 250 absentee and early votes that don’t have authenticity concerns Tuesday. It will then count ballots that have concerns to see if it changes the election outcome.

The state estimates there are 10 to 20 ballots with authenticity concerns.

The post Ballot applications from dead voters found in Alaska race appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.