Baltimore mayor sentenced to three years for tax evasion
The former mayor of Baltimore has been sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to federal conspiracy and tax evasion. Catherine Pugh was sentenced in federal court on Thursday for selling her self-published “Healthy Holly” children’s books to nonprofit organizations to promote her political career and fund her run for mayor. Pugh spoke through tears for about 10 minutes before her sentencing. The 69-year-old former mayor apologized and said that “no one is more disappointed” than she is with her actions. The veteran Democratic politician was elected mayor in 2016 and resigned under pressure in May.