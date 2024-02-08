KWHL KWHL Logo

Baltimore Ravens Tight End Mark Andrews Helps Save A Woman On A Flight

February 8, 2024 6:58AM AKST
Share
Source: YouTube

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews helped save a life during a flight from Baltimore to Phoenix.  Another passenger who witnessed it, wrote about it on social media. 

 

Andrew Springs was sitting nearby on the Southwest flight when a woman passed out.  He wrote: “The doctor and nurse attending to her couldn’t find a strong pulse; her blood pressure was extremely low, and she required oxygen to breathe. It was genuinely scary,”  “A man in the aisle seat popped up, ‘Could it be her blood sugar? I have a diabetic testing kit.’ It was @Ravens TE Mark Andrews. Andrews instructed the medical professionals (equal citizen heroes in this story) on using his test kit. Eventually, her heart rate stabilized.”

 “Paramedics met the flight as soon as we landed. Andrews deplaned quietly. No fanfare. As he has done his whole career, he stepped up in a huge moment when people needed him most. Watching complete strangers spring into action to help save someone’s life is truly amazing.”

 

Recently Played

The RedChevelle
9:28pm
Mama Im Coming HomeOzzy Osbourne
9:24pm
Legends Never DieBad Wolves
9:21pm
Simple ManShinedown
9:16pm
River Of DeceitMad Season
9:11pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

New Artist Spotlight and Why Streaming Her Song Is Important
2

16th Annual Running of the Reindeer March 2nd
3

‘Pandemic of snow’ in Anchorage sets a record for the earliest arrival of 100 inches of snow
4

Sophie Turner Goes Instagram Official With A New Man
5

Alaska governor pitches teacher bonuses as debate over education funding dominates session