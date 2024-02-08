Baltimore Ravens Tight End Mark Andrews Helps Save A Woman On A Flight

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews helped save a life during a flight from Baltimore to Phoenix. Another passenger who witnessed it, wrote about it on social media.

Paramedics met the flight as soon as we landed. Andrews deplaned quietly. No fanfare. As he has done his whole career, he stepped up in a huge moment when people needed him most. Watching complete strangers spring into action to help save someone’s life is truly amazing. (3/3) — Andrew Springs (@NaturalSprings) February 1, 2024

Andrew Springs was sitting nearby on the Southwest flight when a woman passed out. He wrote: “The doctor and nurse attending to her couldn’t find a strong pulse; her blood pressure was extremely low, and she required oxygen to breathe. It was genuinely scary,” “A man in the aisle seat popped up, ‘Could it be her blood sugar? I have a diabetic testing kit.’ It was @Ravens TE Mark Andrews. Andrews instructed the medical professionals (equal citizen heroes in this story) on using his test kit. Eventually, her heart rate stabilized.”

