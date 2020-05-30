      Weather Alert

Bank seeks to liquidate RavnAir Group assets to cover debts

May 29, 2020

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KSKA-FM) — Alaska’s largest rural airline is working to prevent a liquidation of its assets sought by a bank representing lenders seeking payment of $90 million in debt. Alaska’s Energy Desk reported RavnAir Group is touting $30 million in federal COVID-19 aid that the carrier says the government could grant if a potential buyer is found. Advertisements to sell the company have appeared in newspapers and a half-dozen potential buyers have signed non-disclosure agreements to review company data. French international bank BNP Paribas wants RavnAir’s airplane fleet sold off through a liquidation process that would permanently shutter the company.

