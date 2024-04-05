KWHL KWHL Logo

Bank Teller Saves Woman From Getting Scammed Out Of Millions

April 5, 2024 7:46AM AKDT
A bank teller in Australia saved an older woman from being scammed out of $2 million.  The lady said she had to sell her house to get her “boyfriend” out of jail overseas.  The teller, Marlena Karbowski, was immediately suspicious for the woman and asked when the last time he took her out for coffee was. That’s when the woman admitted to meeting him online. So Karbowski then asked to see a picture of him . . . did a reverse image search on Google . . . and found the same photo listed with different names.

 

