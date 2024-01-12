KWHL KWHL Logo

‘Barbenheimer’ Dominates “People’s Choice Awards” Nominations

January 12, 2024 8:40AM AKST
Source: YouTube

Barbie is cruising in to the People’s Choice Awards this year as a 9-time nominee while Oppenheimer earned 6 nods.

The moment’s hottest couple, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are BOTH nominated too! She’s up for five trophies: Concert Tour Of The Year, Movie Of The Year, Social Celebrity Of The Year, Female Artist Of The Year, and Pop Artist Of The Year. Kelce, meanwhile, got his first-ever People’s Choice nomination in the Athlete Of The Year category. On the music side, Luke Combs, Nicki Minaj, and Morgan Wallen are all up for five awards, just like Swift.

Simu Liu will host this year’s People’s Choice Awards live on Feb. 18. It airs on NBC, Peacock and E!

