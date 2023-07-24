‘Barbie’ Broke Records At Box Office
Greta Gerwig’s Barbie opened with an incredible $155 million at the domestic box office! At the international box office, the film added $182 million for a stunning global tally of $337 million. Wowsers.
This marked the biggest debut weekend ever for a film directed by a woman and the top opening of 2023 to date ahead of The Super Mario Bros. Movie ($146.3 million).
Oppenheimer was also a huge hit, earning $80.5 million, for Christopher Nolan’s third-biggest domestic debut behind The Dark Knight Rises ($160.9 million) and The Dark Knight ($158.4 million). This was the first time ever that a three-day weekend had one movie open to more than $100 million and another to at least $50 million — in what was also the fourth-biggest domestic box office weekend of all time.
Oh, and the soundtrack isn’t doing too bad either!
Songs from the #Barbie Soundtrack on US Spotify:
#2. Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice — Barbie World (1.4M)
#7. Billie Eilish — What Was I Made For? (1.02M)
#10. Dua Lipa — Dance The Night (886k)
#44. Charli XCX — Speed Drive (476k)
#66. Ryan Gosling — I’m Just Ken (411k)
#128. Lizzo —… pic.twitter.com/QwlUfH0t90
