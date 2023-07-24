KWHL KWHL Logo

‘Barbie’ Broke Records At Box Office

July 24, 2023 3:16AM AKDT
Greta Gerwig’s Barbie opened with an incredible $155 million at the domestic box office! At the international box office, the film added $182 million for a stunning global tally of $337 million. Wowsers.

This marked the biggest debut weekend ever for a film directed by a woman and the top opening of 2023 to date ahead of The Super Mario Bros. Movie ($146.3 million).

Oppenheimer was also a huge hit, earning $80.5 million, for Christopher Nolan’s third-biggest domestic debut behind The Dark Knight Rises ($160.9 million) and The Dark Knight ($158.4 million). This was the first time ever that a three-day weekend had one movie open to more than $100 million and another to at least $50 million — in what was also the fourth-biggest domestic box office weekend of all time.

Oh, and the soundtrack isn’t doing too bad either!

