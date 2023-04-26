KWHL KWHL Logo

Barbie Unveils New Doll With Down Syndrome

April 26, 2023 6:16AM AKDT
Mattel is rolling out the latest doll in its Fashionista line that includes a Barbie with hearing aids and Ken with a prosthetic leg. The latest Barbie has Down Syndrome.

The company put a ton of details into the doll from the body shape and facial features to a single line on the palms that is a characteristic of Down Syndrome.

Her dress and accessories were purposeful with symbols and colors associated with Down syndrome.  The Barbie’s necklace has three chevrons to represent the three copies of the 21st chromosome that people with Down syndrome have. 

