Baseball Fan Hit In The Head By A Foul Ball Gets Her Own Topps Card

June 5, 2024 7:58AM AKDT
Baseball fan Liz McGuire now has her own Topps baseball card after catching a 110 mph foul ball with her head at a Toronto Blue Jays game!  She shared a photo of herself after the incident with a huge goose egg on her forehead and that is the picture they put on the card!

Liz reached out to the Blue Jays on social media, writing: I got my face mashed in, and I didn’t even get the ball! Any way you can hook a girl up? The Blue Jays saw it and gave her tickets to another game and a ball signed by the guy who hit that foul, shortstop Bo Bichette.  Topps saw it too, who reached out to ask if she was cool with the card idea!

