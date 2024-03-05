“Baywatch” Getting Another TV Reboot On Fox

The iconic red swimsuits are coming back as a planned reboot of ‘Baywatch’ is in the works on Fox. After the 2017 movie wasn’t received as well as they hoped, the series is going back to its roots with a new generation of Baywatch lifeguards. Expect the storylines to include action-packed rescues and focus on the characters’ complicated personal lives.

No word yet if original series stars like David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson will be involved.