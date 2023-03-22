KWHL KWHL Logo

Beauty School Grad Practices Nail Art On Senior Citizens

March 22, 2023 6:21AM AKDT
A beauty school graduate in Minnesota is getting in extra practice to perfect her craft thanks to a local nursing home, whose residents adore her.

Marielle Smith recently graduated from a beauty school that offers its students hands-on education. She’s a 19-year-old nail tech who works part-time at a local nursing home where the elderly residents help her practice. Two of those people are Toots and Dee, who love being pampered. In fact, they were the ones who encouraged her to go to beauty school. And Marielle is so good she can do fancy designs! Toots is sporting a bunny design for Easter!

