Before He Starts His Sportscasting Gig Next Year, Tom Brady Is Modeling His Underwear Brand

February 7, 2023 7:07AM AKST
Don’t’ worry, Tom Brady is going to do ok in his golden years after retiring again from football after 32 years in the game. He slated to start as an analyst on FOX in the fall of 2024. He’s expected to call NFL games with Kevin Burkhardt, whose role got beefed up after Joe Buck & Troy Aikman left.

In the meantime, he can keep posting pics in his brand of undies…we’re ok with that! #BradyBrand

