KWHL KWHL Logo

Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Reportedly In Therapy Amid Breakup Rumors

May 17, 2024 6:45AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

With several public sightings solo for both Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez (most notably being the Met Gala), breakup rumors have been swirling. Affleck was seen leaving a house in Los Angeles yesterday — where he has reportedly been staying without Lopez – though they are still wearing their wedding rings.

An insider also told In Touch that Lopez and Affleck are in couples’ therapy in an attempt to work out their issues, “even though he hates the whole humiliating process.” The source says despite the fact “everything is a fight” between them right now, they have a strong “passion and respect” for each other and want to work things out. (TMZ)

Recently Played

StinkfistTool
12:56pm
Drift And DiePuddle Of Mudd
12:44pm
FalloutSleep Theory
12:40pm
Hey Man Nice ShotFilter
12:35pm
Fake ItSeether
12:32pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

ABC Announces The “Golden Bachelorette”
2

Paramedics Respond To Call About Britney Spears’ Mental Health
3

Cruise ship worker accused of stabbing 3 people with scissors on board vessel bound for Alaska
4

Alaska judge grants limited stay in correspondence school allotments decision
5

Brad Pitt Seen On Romantic Stroll With Girlfriend Ines De Ramon