Ben Affleck Pokes Fun At “Sad Affleck” Memes In A New Ad

February 6, 2024 5:36AM AKST
Source: YouTube

Ben Affleck is channeling his inner “B Lo” popstar wannabe image in a hilarious new Dunkin’ ad!  He pokes fun at the “Sad Affleck” memes and his wife, Jennifer Lopez’s status as a pop star. He even tosses in a reference to her new album by saying, “This is me…now.”

“They tell ya you’re no good…a goofy middle-aged clumsy white guy with no rhythm and you can’t sing on key. You’re not coordinated. That means I can’t be a pop star?” LOL

