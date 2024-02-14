KWHL KWHL Logo

Best Books, Wines and Craft Ideas For Valentine’s Day and Figuring Out Their Love Language

February 14, 2024 7:34AM AKST
Share
Source: YouTube

It’s Valentine’s Day!  So if you were wanting to make sure you get the best wine…or maybe give a book that has to do with romance or dating gift, here are some suggestions!

And do you know your partner’s love language?  That’s key info to making sure you make them feel loved in the right way!

Maybe you’re looking for cute crafts to do with the kiddos or for their class party…got ya covered there too!

Recently Played

Turbo LoverJudas Priest
9:55am
Rest In PeaceDorothy
9:36am
Hard To HandleBlack Crowes
9:24am
Heres To Us (ft. Slash)Halestorm
9:09am
Big BallsAc/dc
8:10am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

16th Annual Running of the Reindeer March 2nd
2

A woman stole a memory card from a truck. The gruesome footage is now key to an Alaska murder trial
3

Alaska governor pitches teacher bonuses as debate over education funding dominates session
4

Brittany Mahomes Models For Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue
5

Billy Joel Is Back