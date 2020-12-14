Best Gift Boxes Ever!

      Weather Alert

Christmas is one of the best times of the year. A season of giving. Well, the giving season just got a lot more fun with Prank-O. So if you’re sending a friend or that special someone a gift this Christmas why not grab a box and have a little fun with it. The who idea is simple. You place your actual gift in a box that mimics an absolutely terrible (yet some I would actually want) product you’d likely find at 2am on a late night TV infomercial.

And don’t think for a second I’m not jumping on this train.

And there are plenty of fun boxes to choose from. Here are just a few of my favorites.

Did I mention they also have ear wax candles and mugs with dogs pooping on them? Well, they do.

 

