Bethel parents call for class return after student failures
BETHEL, Alaska (AP) — Parents in Bethel have called for a return to classrooms after a high failure rate among students while school buildings were closed by the coronavirus pandemic. KYUK-AM reported that the Lower Kuskokwim School District in Bethel released a report showing high school students failed 59% of their classes during the first semester. The report says students did not submit enough work to receive grades in 36% to 52% of kindergarten through eighth-grade classes. Superintendent Kimberly Hankins says the district hopes its intranet will improve remote learning. But many teachers and students have struggled with the system.