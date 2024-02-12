KWHL KWHL Logo

Beyonce Announces Surprise Country Album

February 12, 2024 7:04AM AKST
Share
Source: YouTube

Just when you thought it was just a Super Bowl commercial stunt, it’s actually real-life. Looks like Beyonce is entering her cowgirl era!

Beyonce announced her new country-themed album on Instagram during the Super Bowl last night. Act II is scheduled to drop on March 29th, and Queen Bey is embracing a more rootsy sound, based on the two songs that accompanied the announcement: “Texas Hold ’Em” and “16 Carriages.”

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

The news of the album, part two of the singer’s Renaissance trilogy, was apparently teased last weekend when Beyonce wore a white cowboy hat to the Grammys. She also appeared in a Verizon commercial during the Super Bowl, and her announcement came just after it aired.

Recently Played

Call Me When Youre SoberEvanescence
3:58am
Say Hello 2 HeavenTemple Of The Dog
3:52am
Dead Dont DieShinedown
3:49am
Better ManPearl Jam
3:44am
If It Doesnt HurtNothing More
3:41am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

16th Annual Running of the Reindeer March 2nd
2

‘Pandemic of snow’ in Anchorage sets a record for the earliest arrival of 100 inches of snow
3

Sophie Turner Goes Instagram Official With A New Man
4

Alaska governor pitches teacher bonuses as debate over education funding dominates session
5

A woman stole a memory card from a truck. The gruesome footage is now key to an Alaska murder trial