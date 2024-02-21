KWHL KWHL Logo

Beyonce Scores Her First Number One Country Hit, Provides Funds For Cosmetology Students

February 21, 2024 7:01AM AKST
Share
Source: YouTube

Beyonce is breaking new ground as the first black woman in modern-history to score a number one hit on the Billboard Hot Country chart.

 Her new single, “Texas Hold ‘Em” unseats “I Remember Everything” by Zach Bryan and Kacey Musgraves after 20 weeks on the top, and also debuted at No. 2 on the overall Hot 100. ”

Beyonce’s other new country single, “16 Carriages,” debuted on the same chart at No. 9. In other Beyonce news, her new haircare line, Cécred, debuted yesterday and along with her charity, BeyGOOD, will provide funds for cosmetology-school students and local businesses across the country. The new fund will award $500,000 annually for cosmetology-school scholarships and salon business grants in Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles and New Jersey.

Recently Played

RemedySeether
7:02pm
What IfCreed
6:58pm
Bad GirlfriendTheory Of A Deadman
6:54pm
Song 2Blur
6:45pm
RockstarHardy
6:42pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Brittany Mahomes Models For Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue
2

Alaska woman gets 99 years for orchestrating catfished murder-for-hire plot in friend’s death
3

Iron Dog Updates 2024
4

Two High Schoolers Get College Cornhole Scholarships
5

New Dunkin’ Commercial With Ben Affleck and Jack Harlow