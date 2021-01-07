      Weather Alert

Biden picks Boston Mayor Marty Walsh as labor secretary

Jan 7, 2021 @ 10:38am

By STEVE LeBLANC Associated Press
BOSTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden has selected Boston Mayor Marty Walsh as his labor secretary, choosing a former union worker who shares his Irish American background and working-class roots. The 53-year-old Walsh has served as the Democratic mayor of Boston since 2014. When he took the oath of office for his second term as Boston’s chief executive in 2018, Biden presided over the inauguration. Walsh, a former union worker, has a long history with labor. He served as president of Laborers Local 223 and, before becoming mayor, headed up the Boston Building Trades — a union umbrella organization.

 

