      Weather Alert

Biden plans temporary halt of oil activity in Arctic refuge

Jan 20, 2021 @ 7:00pm

By BECKY BOHRER Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — President Joe Biden’s administration has announced plans for a temporary moratorium on oil and gas leasing in Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. The move came Wednesday after the Trump administration previously issued leases in a part of the refuge considered sacred by the Indigenous Gwich’in. A U.S. Bureau of Land Management spokesperson says issuing leases was a Trump administration priority following a 2017 law calling for lease sales and she had not seen any guidance on Biden’s presidential order. Drilling critics hope Biden moves to provide permanent protections. U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan said Americans did not give Biden “a mandate to kill good-paying jobs and curry favor with coastal elites.”

 

