Biden shows support for controversial road in Alaska refuge
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Biden administration is supporting a controversial road through a remote refuge on the Alaska Peninsula that is home to migrating waterfowl. The Department of Justice filed a brief Monday supporting a land swap that would pave the way for the road in Izembek National Wildlife Refuge. A federal judge rejected that swap last year, and the Biden administration this week threw its support behind an appeal process started by the Trump Administration. Proponents say the road would provide a reliable route for residents in King Cove to an all-weather airport in Cold Bay for medial flights. Opponents say there are better ways to ensure access to emergency medical care.