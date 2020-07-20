Biden snags support from prominent Muslim American officials
By MARIAM FAM and ELANA SCHOR Associated Press
Several prominent Muslim American elected officials are endorsing Joe Biden for president. The endorsement arrives in a letter organized by Emgage Action ahead of an online summit that starts Monday by the advocacy group that features the presumptive Democratic nominee. Among those signing the letter are Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and Indiana Rep. Andre Carson, all Democrats. Omar, one of the first Muslim women elected to Congress, was a high-profile surrogate for Bernie Sanders before he exited the presidential race — making her Biden backing a potentially key development as the former vice president seeks to mobilize Muslim voters this fall.