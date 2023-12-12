KWHL KWHL Logo

Big Names In Music Earn Golden Globe Nominations

December 12, 2023 7:29AM AKST
Big names in music are vying for a Golden Globe this year, and the Barbie movie has several contenders. Three tracks from Barbie made the Best Original Song category (Dua Lipa’s “Dance The Night,” the Ryan Gosling’s “I’m Just Ken,” and Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For) going against songs from Jack Black, Bruce Springsteen and Lenny Kravitz.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour also earned a nod in the Best Cinematic & Box Office Achievement category, while Selena Gomez could grab that Best Actress In A TV Series, Musical Or Comedy trophy for Only Murders In The Building.

Barbie and Oppenheimer received the most nods overall categories with nine and eight respectively. The winners of the 81st Golden Globes will be announced on January 7 on CBS and Paramount+.

