Billie Eilish Calls Performing At The Oscars “Terrifying”

The Oscars are coming up on March 10, 2024 and Billie Eilish is talking with the Los Angeles Times about performing at the GRAMMYs versus the Oscars. She’s a lot

It’s a whole different thing. Both are so incredible in so many different ways. The Oscars is so much scarier to me. I’m not in that world. I feel like I’m a guest, that I’m a plus-one to somebody’s party, and I’m trying to do my best. I don’t know, I want to make a good impression so maybe I get invited again or not. But I just don’t want to break anything. I don’t want to stumble. I don’t want to spill anything. Then the Grammys is like your homie’s party and we’re here and I know you guys, I love it. It’s friends, it’s whatever. The Oscars is the coolest kids. What do the cool kids do at the table? I don’t know. It’s very intimidating. Performing at the Oscars, which I’ve done now twice: Terrifying. Horribly terrifying. But in a great way. I love it. I can’t get enough of it. I can’t wait to do it again.

Billie did not elaborate on what to expect of her upcoming performance at this year’s ceremony, but she did say that she wants to be a voice for the quiet person in the corner.

In earlier interviews about her successes with her song for the Barbie movie, “What Was I Made For,” Billie had mentioned she intended for 2023 to be more of an “off year” since she wasn’t releasing an album. Funny… Because now here we are talking about the one song she did put out that won her a Golden Globe and a GRAMMY already and is currently nominated for an Oscar. NBD.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BILLIE EILISH (@billieeilish)

Billie has since revealed on Instagram that her new album is mastered, so now we have more new music to look forward to!