Billie Eilish Has Never Been Dumped

June 14, 2024 8:01AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

In a new issue of Interview Magazine, Lana Del Rey had the opportunity to interview Billie Eilish. This was a reunion after the two of them just performed together at Coachella during Lana’s set.

They got into Billie’s feelings about power and control and it led to her relationships.

I have a power issue and a control issue, and I also don’t like being vulnerable in a romantic way. It makes me feel uncomfortable, and I don’t know how many times I’ve really been in love. I think there’s different versions of love, and I think that you can be in love and it might not be deep. I’m not going to get too in detail, because I’m going to be rude, but I’ve never been dumped, and also, I’ve never been broken up with. I’ve only done the breaking up.

