Billie Eilish Makes Acting Debut In New Prime Video Series “Swarm”

March 17, 2023 7:28AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

If you start watching the Prime Video series Swarm, co-created by Donald Glover, you’ll see Billie Eilish pop in with an unannounced role. The show debuts today and the story is about a young woman named Dre (Dominique Fishback) whose “obsession with one of the world’s biggest pop stars as well as an unexpected trauma involving her sister, Marissa (Chloe Bailey), sets her on a dark journey across the country.” That also includes Eilish, who is seen in a clip posted to Instagram having a creepy conversation with Dre about “milk spilled on the carpet.”

 

 

It’s the first acting role for Eilish.  BTW Glover popped up at Eilish’s Los Angeles concert in December and sang “Redbone.”

