KWHL KWHL Logo

Billie Eilish Signs Melissa McCarthy’s Face At SAG Awards Plus Big Cast Reunions

February 26, 2024 7:49AM AKST
Share
Source: YouTube

Oppenheimer took home many actor statues at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Saturday, including for best cast, best actor in a drama (Cillian Murphy), and best supporting actor in a drama (Robert Downey Jr.). Lily Gladstone picked up best supporting actress in a drama for Killers Of The Flower Moon, and Da’Vine Joy Randolph won best supporting actress in a comedy for The Holdovers. On the TV side, the cast of HBO’s Succession was named best ensemble in a drama series, while FX’s The Bear earned a best comedy series ensemble prize.

But probably one of the best things from the night was seeing casts from many of your favorite shows and iconic movies back together on stage…like “The Devil Wears Prada”!

It was 10 years ago “Breaking Bad” won for Best Ensemble!

The cast of “Modern Family” were back together as four-time winners of Best Ensemble In A Comedy!

“Lord of the Rings” Sam and Frodo back together!

Maybe the best moment was a star-struct Melissa McCarthy asking Billie Eilish to autograph her face. And Billie DID.

Recently Played

JeremyPearl Jam
5:08am
T.n.t.Ac/dc
5:04am
Zombie (cover)Bad Wolves
5:00am
Before I ForgetSlipknot
4:56am
Im Only Happy When It RainsGarbage
4:53am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Alaska woman gets 99 years for orchestrating catfished murder-for-hire plot in friend’s death
2

Two High Schoolers Get College Cornhole Scholarships
3

Man found guilty of murder in Alaska Native woman’s killing that was captured on stolen memory card
4

This Principal Kisses A Cow For A School Fundraiser
5

A Bull Attack Ended Up Saving This Woman’s Life