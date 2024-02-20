KWHL KWHL Logo

Billie Eilish Was NOT Happy Influencers Were At The People’s Choice Awards

February 20, 2024 6:24AM AKST
Billie Eilish took home the People’s Choice Award for Best TV Performance for her role in Swarm but she wasn’t thrilled about others on the guest list.  She was spotted whispering to Kylie Minogue: “There’s some like… TikTokers here.” She then visibly shakes her head and says something like, “I don’t need it.” Not clear who she had a problem with but many were there including Tana Mongeau, Chris Olsen, Gigi Gorgeous, Alix Earle, and James Charles.

 

Content creator Bryce Hall heard about it and was upset. He offered a sarcastic apology and told her she needed to direct her complaints to the People’s Choice because that’s who invited them. He also said he WAS a fan, but will not use her music anymore.

 

@brycehall #stitch with @centennialworld ♬ original sound – Bryce Hall

