Billie Joe Armstrong + Duff McKagan Pay Tribute to Johnny Ramone

Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, Guns N’ Roses Duff McKagan, the Sex Pistols’ Steve Jones and comedian Fred Armisen joined forces for a tribute to the late Johnny Ramone.

The supergroup was brought together for just one night to perform some of the Ramones’ hits. The acoustic set included covers of “Danny Says,” “Judy Is a Punk” and “Rockaway Beach,” and the Sex Pistol’s “Pretty Vacant.” Johnny’s widow, Linda Ramone, co-organizes the annual tribute to raise money for cancer research and continue to honor the rock icon.

Watch a clip from the intimate show below: