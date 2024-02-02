KWHL KWHL Logo

Billy Joel Is Back

February 2, 2024 3:42AM AKST
Share
TOKYO, JAPAN - JANUARY 24: Billy Joel performs at Tokyo Dome on January 24, 2024 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Maritime Music)

This is Billy Joel’s First Song in 17 Years

After 17 years, music icon Billy Joel has released a new song! Billy Joel shared the song “Turn the Lights Back On,” for which you can check out a lyric video on YouTube.

The release comes ahead of Joel’s upcoming Grammys performance, his first in 22 years. Billy Joel’s last single was 2007’s “All My Life.”

What do you think of this new song from Billy Joel? Do you think a full album is coming? What era or song of Billy Joel’s is your favorite?

Recently Played

HurricaneI Prevail
11:30am
Wanting And WaitingBlack Crowes
11:20am
Mama Im Coming HomeOzzy Osbourne
11:16am
RemedySeether
11:13am
SanteriaSublime
11:09am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

New Artist Spotlight and Why Streaming Her Song Is Important
2

Swifties Think Taylor Swift Is A Secret Author
3

A fire at a home in northwest Alaska killed a woman and 5 children, officials say
4

Four rescued after fishing boat capsizes near Kodiak
5

Teen Has The BEST Moment With His Favorite College Football Team