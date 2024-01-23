KWHL KWHL Logo

Billy Joel Set To Release First New Song In Nearly 20 Years

January 23, 2024 5:40AM AKST
Source: YouTube

Looks like “The Piano Man” has done something he never thought he’d do again…write new music. He released a teaser for a new song called “Turn the Lights Back On”, his first in 17 years. This is a surprise, as he’s been pretty open over the years about never wanting to write again. His last one-off single was 2007’s “All My Life,” a ballad written as a Valentine’s Day gift for his then wife, Katie Lee.

He is set to wrap up his 10-year MSG residency with its 150th show on July 25th.  Listen for the new single on all steaming platforms February 1.

MORE HERE

