October 12, 2022 4:25AM AKDT
Blake Shelton Leaving “The Voice” After Season 23

NBC announced Tuesday that the upcoming season of The Voice, to debut in 2023, will be OG coach Blake Shelton’s final go-round.

He said in a statement: “I’ve been wrestling with this for a while and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after season 23,” “This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me. It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best.”

“It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week. I’ve made lifelong bonds with Carson and every single one my fellow coaches over the years, including my wife, Gwen Stefani! I have to give a huge shoutout to the singers – the ‘Voices’ who come on this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent and a special thanks to those who chose me to be their coach. Lastly, it’s about y’all, the fans, who watch and support these artists, us coaches and everyone at The Voice chasing their dreams. It wouldn’t happen without you!”

