BLM launches Survival Fund amid federal COVID-19 relief wait

Feb 25, 2021 @ 11:22am

By AARON MORRISON Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — The Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation is formally expanding a $3 million financial relief fund that it quietly launched earlier this month to help people struggling to make ends meet during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. It plans to make 3,000 microgrants of $1,000 each to people who it believes need it most. If approved, the money is deposited directly into recipients’ bank accounts or made available on prepaid debit cards, the foundation says — no strings attached. The Survival Fund launches Thursday as the nation awaits Congress to take action on a nearly $2 trillion relief package that includes $1,400 direct stimulus payments to individuals who earn less than $75,000 in annual income.

 

