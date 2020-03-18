Blood Bank of Alaska requests O type donations
The Blood Bank of Alaska says it is in current critical need of both O+ and O- blood types, with hundreds of donations needed to keep up with current needs. In the coming weeks, the bank says 700 donations are needed around the state. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the blood bank is taking donations by appointment only. The Blood Bank of Alaska has two locations in Anchorage, along with facilities in Wasilla, Fairbanks, and Juneau. Donation appointments can be arranged by calling 907-222-5630 or visiting www.bloodbankofalaska.org.