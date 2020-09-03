      Weather Alert

Bloomberg gives $100M to historically Black medical schools

Sep 3, 2020 @ 10:56am

ATLANTA (AP) — Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg is giving about $100 million to four historically Black medical schools over the next four years. Students will get up to $100,000 apiece to reduce their debt burden. The billionaire who owns a news and financial media organization says he wants to increase the number of African American doctors. Bloomberg is giving $34 million to Meharry Medical College in Nashville, Tennessee, $26.3 million to the Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta, $7.7 million to Charles R. Drew University of Medicine in Los Angeles and $32.8 million to Howard University College of Medicine in Washington.

#Trending
AMAZING Disturbed - Sound of Silence Video (World in lockdown due to Covid 19 version)
Mother Nature Jumping In On The 2020 Madness
Alaska’s Morning Show onDemand
Alaska ranks 3rd for the Most Aggressive States Against the Coronavirus
CRAZY Video of the McKinley Fire.