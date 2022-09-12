KWHL KWHL Logo

Blue Light From Phone Screens Can Be More Damaging As We Age

September 12, 2022 3:35AM AKDT
A new study suggests that putting the phone down at night is even more important as we grow older.

Researchers at Oregon State University looked at the harmful effects of ‘blue light’ exposure, and found they were more pronounced in older cells.

Unnatural light can affect a person’s circadian rhythm – which can lead to poor sleep or eating habits, which in turn cause reduced body function.

Be honest – do you stare at your phone before going to bed?  Have you started going to bed earlier as you get older?

