      Weather Alert

Board recommends man convicted of killing be exonerated

Jun 25, 2020 @ 9:47am

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Board of Parole has determined that a man who was freed last year after spending 12 years in prison for a killing he says he didn’t commit should be exonerated of the crime. The Knoxville News Sentinel reports the board voted unanimously Wednesday to make that recommendation to Gov. Bill Lee in the case of Adam Braseel, who was charged in the 2006 death of Malcolm Burrows. The vote came after Braseel’s legal team argued his innocence in the killing during video conference hearing that lasted almost seven hours. A judge, a sheriff and a county mayor all spoke on Braseel’s behalf.

#Trending
AMAZING Disturbed - Sound of Silence Video (World in lockdown due to Covid 19 version)
Mother Nature Jumping In On The 2020 Madness
Alaska ranks 3rd for the Most Aggressive States Against the Coronavirus
CRAZY Video of the McKinley Fire.
Traffic Cams